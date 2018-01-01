Joy Chen

Chairman and CEO of H2O+ Beauty

Joy Chen is the Chairman and CEO of H2O+ Beauty, a leading brand of premium, water-based skincare products. Under Joy’s leadership, H2O+ Beauty underwent a comprehensive transition, relaunching with a fresh look and feel and entirely new performance-based product lines. H2O+ Beauty is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Pola Orbis Holdings, one of the leading beauty companies in the world. Joy is an active board member and advisor for start-up businesses and non-profit organizations. She supports women entrepreneurs by coaching founders/CEOs in the San Francisco area. Joy received her undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley and a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard University. 

Improving Gender Equality in the Beauty Industry
Gender Bias

Improving Gender Equality in the Beauty Industry

Why do men hold the majority of leadership roles in an industry that depends on women?
5 min read
How to Create Trust and Keep Motivation High at Your Company
Communication Strategies

How to Create Trust and Keep Motivation High at Your Company

Building a culture of trust and motivation within a business is a two-way street built largely on communication.
4 min read
Should I Work for a Big or Small Company?
business size

Should I Work for a Big or Small Company?

Know the typical traits for a big business and how they tend to contrast with the experience at a smaller operation.
4 min read
Capitalize on Trends But Stand Firm on Your Identity
Trends

Capitalize on Trends But Stand Firm on Your Identity

The goal of capitalizing on hot trends is to strengthen your brand.
4 min read
Why Your Brand Should Establish a Meaningful Social Purpose
Social Entrepreneurs

Why Your Brand Should Establish a Meaningful Social Purpose

Aligning your social purpose with the identity of your brand will give it vital credibility.
5 min read
5 Steps to Building a Career That Aligns With Your Passions
career development

5 Steps to Building a Career That Aligns With Your Passions

The road to career fulfillment begins in your head and your heart.
5 min read
5 Tips for Turnarounds That Unleash Your Company's Unmet Potential
Turnaround Strategies

5 Tips for Turnarounds That Unleash Your Company's Unmet Potential

The best way to move forward is to tackle your biggest weaknesses by devising a strategy that addresses those challenges head-on.
5 min read
Your Business Is Never Too Big to Be as Nimble as a Startup
Corporate Culture

Your Business Is Never Too Big to Be as Nimble as a Startup

For established companies, shifting a corporate culture is one of the most significant -- and necessary -- changes it can undergo.
5 min read
