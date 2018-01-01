Guest Writer

Chairman and CEO of H2O+ Beauty

Joy Chen is the Chairman and CEO of H2O+ Beauty, a leading brand of premium, water-based skincare products. Under Joy’s leadership, H2O+ Beauty underwent a comprehensive transition, relaunching with a fresh look and feel and entirely new performance-based product lines. H2O+ Beauty is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Pola Orbis Holdings, one of the leading beauty companies in the world. Joy is an active board member and advisor for start-up businesses and non-profit organizations. She supports women entrepreneurs by coaching founders/CEOs in the San Francisco area. Joy received her undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley and a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard University.