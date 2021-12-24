4 Ways to Have a Successful Winter Season

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The last quarter has always been the most important quarter for any retail business. Most stores and companies do about 20-30% of their business for the year in Q4. Regardless of what type of retail business one has, this time of year is crucial to having a successful year or not. Many retailers put a lot of time, effort and money to ensure that November and December attract the most customers and produce record-breaking sales.

While this strategy is very important, it seems many retailers, especially small ones, miss out on one key point — how to drive sales after Christmas shopping is done. The holiday season is only the beginning of the winter selling season. To have a truly successful fourth and first quarter, smart retailers must master the entire winter season.