Palm m105
This story appears in the May 2001 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »
|m105
What could be better than a low-priced Palm? How about one with 8MB of memory? The Palm m105, featuring a memory upgrade from its predecessor, runs on Palm OS 3.5 and comes bundled with a mobile Internet kit, so you can wirelessly access the Internet and e-mail everywhere you go. A HotSync cradle comes bundled instead of a cord, and this model allows you to add on hardware accessories like cameras and keyboards. And for the hip user, the m105 has 19 available faceplates ($19.95 each) that can be changed daily to fit your mood or your outfit. Now that's a Personal Digital Assistant.