Palm m105

A tragically hip Palm that won't bust your wallet
This story appears in the May 2001 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »
m105
  • Manufacturer: Palm
  • Street price: $199
  • Phone: (800) 881-7256
  • Web site:www.palm.com

What could be better than a low-priced Palm? How about one with 8MB of memory? The Palm m105, featuring a memory upgrade from its predecessor, runs on Palm OS 3.5 and comes bundled with a mobile Internet kit, so you can wirelessly access the Internet and e-mail everywhere you go. A HotSync cradle comes bundled instead of a cord, and this model allows you to add on hardware accessories like cameras and keyboards. And for the hip user, the m105 has 19 available faceplates ($19.95 each) that can be changed daily to fit your mood or your outfit. Now that's a Personal Digital Assistant.

