A tragically hip Palm that won't bust your wallet

May 1, 2001 1 min read

m105

Manufacturer: Palm



Street price: $199



Phone: (800) 881-7256



Web site:www.palm.com



What could be better than a low-priced Palm? How about one with 8MB of memory? The Palm m105, featuring a memory upgrade from its predecessor, runs on Palm OS 3.5 and comes bundled with a mobile Internet kit, so you can wirelessly access the Internet and e-mail everywhere you go. A HotSync cradle comes bundled instead of a cord, and this model allows you to add on hardware accessories like cameras and keyboards. And for the hip user, the m105 has 19 available faceplates ($19.95 each) that can be changed daily to fit your mood or your outfit. Now that's a Personal Digital Assistant.