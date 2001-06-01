Defcon 3

Don't let thieves get at your laptop.
This story appears in the June 2001 issue of . Subscribe »
Defcon 3
Manufacturer: Targus
Street price: $39.99
Phone: (877) 4-TARGUS
Web site:www.targus.com

The next time you spend a late night at Denny's plugging away at an investor presentation, you won't have to worry about leaving your laptop unattended while you go outside to take a breather. The Defcon 3 antitheft device will let you know if someone tries to nab your goods. Equipped with a motion sensor that can be set to high or low sensitivity levels, the Defcon 3 will set off an alarm if someone tampers with it. It only weighs 2.9 ounces and is controlled by a battery-powered remote control that works from up to 40 feet away. You can set the alarm volume to high or low and choose between six different sounds. The Defcon 3 also doubles as a personal panic alarm.

