Evo N150 Notebook Computer

A higher-end notebook at a lower-end price

June 1, 2001 1 min read

Evo N150

Manufacturer

Compaq

Street price

$1,500

Phone

(800) AT-COMPAQ

Web site www.compaq.com

Featuring an 800MHz Intel Pentium III processor, a 15GB hard drive and 64MB RAM (upgradeable to 320MB), the Evo N150 offers the same features as many of the high-end notebooks around, but for about half the cost. And it's not clunky-looking like a lot of the budget notebooks. Its clean design supports 802.11b wireless-enabling products from Compaq, a full-sized keyboard and programmable Internet-connect keys as well as a respectable 14.1-inch TFT XGA display-yet it still manages to keep its weight at 5.9 pounds. If you're not on a wireless LAN yet, you'll appreciate its 56Kbps V.90 modem with an integrated NIC. The Evo also features a FastIrDA port for infrared capability.