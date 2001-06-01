Plan Write Expert Edition

Write your business plan right.
June 2001
Plan Write Expert Edition
Manufacturer
Business Resource Software
Street price
$230
Phone
(800) 423-1228
Web sitewww.brs-inc.com

Need a second opinion about that business plan you're about to submit to potential investors? Plan Write Expert Edition software not only helps you write your business plan, but also evaluates the data you submit and gives you an analysis of market potential, allowing you to compare your plan to benchmarks available on the software. It provides a wizard-type approach to designing your business plan by asking you strategic questions, then placing that data in the appropriate section of the plan. A financial projections function helps you develop spreadsheets, charts and balance sheets, all items you should include in your business plan. Requirements include Windows 2000/98/95/NT, a 25MB hard drive and 16MB RAM.

