The View From Your Windshield Represents Life Itself

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There’s a reason why your windshield is larger than your rearview mirror. It’s important to have the clearest view possible of where you are going. Don’t get me wrong, it’s important to know what’s behind you and to learn from where you’ve been. However, if all you're looking at is your rear view, it’s because you’re going backwards. When you do that in life, you are not living in the present and aren't aware of what may be ahead of you.

Sometimes in life we do need to go backwards. However, as soon as possible, we need to put that car in drive and move forward to our intended destination. To get to that destination, we should have a map or an app to take us where we intend to go. We set our goal and identify the route to reach it. Sometimes, we have to take an alternate route because of heavy traffic or accidents along the way (both good metaphors for life). But in either case, you need to have a general idea of where you want to go.