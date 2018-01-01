Ivan Misner is author of Networking Like a Pro, 2nd Edition (Entrepreneur Press 2017). He is also the founder and chief visionary officer of BNI, a professional business networking organization headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and co-author, with Hazel Walker and Frank De Raffele, of Business Networking and Sex: Not What You Think.
Meetings
Why the Remote Meetings of the Future Will Be Face-to-Face
The future of business networking may vary dramatically from the in-person interactions we're used to.
Networking
How to End a Conversation -- Without Offending Anyone Around You
Whether you're ready to wrap it up immediately or have time for courtesies, here are a handful of efficient exit lines.
Connections
The Steps You Should Take If You Want to Build Business Off Referrals
Move past the mentality of "wanting referrals and wanting them now" by considering the strength of your relationships.
Networking
Dude, Where are My Wheels: Why A Strong Network Can Always Help You in Difficult Situations
How one unfortunate story in my youth taught me the importance of knowing the right people.
Networking
How to Display the Ideal Body Language When Networking
Learn when it's appropriate to use hand gestures and head nods when building new relationships.
Entrepreneurial Mindset
How Talking Too Much in Class Turned Into My Greatest Asset
At times, those tendencies standing 'in your way' can become 'the way' to success.
Entrepreneur Mindset
I HIT HIDWAL: How This Crazy Acronym Can Help You Turn Your Life Around
The real enemy of "great" may be "good."
Networking
Don't Show Off, Show Interest
How to network, not do in-person cold calls.
Mentorship
4 Questions to Ask About Networking Mentors
What should you expect when looking for a mentor?
Marketing
Top 10 Ways Others Can Promote You
When other people offer to help you spread the word about your business, have these ideas ready to go.
Networking
17 Ways to Encourage Others to Refer Your Business
Build credibility and goodwill with members of your network by implementing any of these tactics.
Networking
How to Make Online Networking Work for You
While face-to-face networking is still the best way to grow your network of substantial relationships, online networking shouldn't be ignored. Learn how to jump in and do it right.
Trust
4 Ways to Make People Feel Confident to Refer You
People won't refer you if they feel you're going to let them down. Find out how to inspire confidence in your abilities to get the job done right.
Networking
3 Ways to Get More Business From Your Next Networking Event
Use these advanced networking tips to make the most of your networking time.
Communication Strategies
Smart Advice for Networking With These 4 Personality Types
You'll most likely run into each of these four types of people when networking. Get smart tips for meeting with them successfully.