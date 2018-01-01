Ivan Misner

Ivan Misner

VIP Contributor
Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of BNI

Ivan Misner is author of Networking Like a Pro, 2nd Edition (Entrepreneur Press 2017). He is also the founder and chief visionary officer of BNI, a professional business networking organization headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and co-author, with Hazel Walker and Frank De Raffele, of Business Networking and Sex: Not What You Think.

Why the Remote Meetings of the Future Will Be Face-to-Face
Meetings

The future of business networking may vary dramatically from the in-person interactions we're used to.
4 min read
How to End a Conversation -- Without Offending Anyone Around You
Networking

Whether you're ready to wrap it up immediately or have time for courtesies, here are a handful of efficient exit lines.
3 min read
The Steps You Should Take If You Want to Build Business Off Referrals
Connections

Move past the mentality of "wanting referrals and wanting them now" by considering the strength of your relationships.
5 min read
Dude, Where are My Wheels: Why A Strong Network Can Always Help You in Difficult Situations
Networking

How one unfortunate story in my youth taught me the importance of knowing the right people.
3 min read
How to Display the Ideal Body Language When Networking
Networking

Learn when it's appropriate to use hand gestures and head nods when building new relationships.
5 min read
How Talking Too Much in Class Turned Into My Greatest Asset
Entrepreneurial Mindset

At times, those tendencies standing 'in your way' can become 'the way' to success.
5 min read
I HIT HIDWAL: How This Crazy Acronym Can Help You Turn Your Life Around
Entrepreneur Mindset

The real enemy of "great" may be "good."
5 min read
Don't Show Off, Show Interest
Networking

How to network, not do in-person cold calls.
4 min read
4 Questions to Ask About Networking Mentors
Mentorship

What should you expect when looking for a mentor?
5 min read
Top 10 Ways Others Can Promote You
Marketing

When other people offer to help you spread the word about your business, have these ideas ready to go.
6 min read
17 Ways to Encourage Others to Refer Your Business
Networking

Build credibility and goodwill with members of your network by implementing any of these tactics.
7 min read
How to Make Online Networking Work for You
Networking

While face-to-face networking is still the best way to grow your network of substantial relationships, online networking shouldn't be ignored. Learn how to jump in and do it right.
5 min read
4 Ways to Make People Feel Confident to Refer You
Trust

People won't refer you if they feel you're going to let them down. Find out how to inspire confidence in your abilities to get the job done right.
5 min read
3 Ways to Get More Business From Your Next Networking Event
Networking

Use these advanced networking tips to make the most of your networking time.
4 min read
Smart Advice for Networking With These 4 Personality Types
Communication Strategies

You'll most likely run into each of these four types of people when networking. Get smart tips for meeting with them successfully.
6 min read

Books by Ivan Misner

Networking Like a Pro

Masters of Success

Masters of Sales

Business Networking and Sex

