ArialPhone Voice-Controlled Earset
This story appears in the July 2001 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »
Now you can take calls in your home office, your kitchen or even walking around your backyard. The ArialPhone, a 1-ounce, hands-free device that fits comfortably onto your ear, makes use of built-in voice recognition so you can place and receive calls-even interact with your computer-solely using voice commands. With a 150-foot range through walls, a single-action button alerts the ArialPhone base station, which attaches to your PC, to listen for voice commands that can direct the device to access Microsoft Outlook or an address book. The device connects via a USB port and a standard phone jack. The base station (which has two charging slots) will charge your batteries in two hours, for talk time of two to three hours.