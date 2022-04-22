5 Ways Women Can Fight the Gender Pay Gap (Besides Asking for More Money)

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to women and money, it’s always a good idea to ask for more. It’s a conversation most of us have had several times throughout our careers. But when it comes to fighting the ever-lingering gender pay gap it’s not always enough. No matter how much we talk about it with our friends, share about Equal Pay Day or ask for more, the problem persists. In 2020, Pew Research Center reported that women earned roughly 84 cents for every dollar earned by men. For women of color, the gender pay gap is even worse — with Hispanic women earning roughly 57 cents for every dollar earned by white men, Native American women earning 60 cents for every dollar and Black women earning 64 cents for every dollar. It’s a disparity that exists even when you adjust for job title, experience, education and industry. Plus, research shows that women are asking for raises just as much as men — they just aren’t getting them.



So what can we do about it?

1. Talk about money with your friends and coworkers

Talking about money can be scary, especially since it’s a subject that people have considered to be taboo for decades. However, research shows that pay transparency is one of the easiest and most effective ways to eliminate the gender pay gap across the board. Some employers might frown upon the idea of you sharing your salary with your coworkers. But it’s actually illegal for them to prohibit these conversations and to punish you for having them.