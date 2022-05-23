7 Traits and Skills of Next Generation Leaders
Grasping these seven concepts requires consciousness and practice.
The pandemic brought us a new normal. During these times, a new version of a leader has risen. While some leaders continually struggle to identify, understand and use the below notions that can lead them to their soul’s fulfillment and success, tomorrow's leaders bring forward new ways of knowing, being and doing. They fulfill their soul's purpose on Earth while also respecting the development of all human species.
If you consider yourself a leader, find out which one of these seven concepts you could make further use of.
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
These Co-Founders Are Using 'Quiet Confidence' to Flip the Script on Cutthroat Startup Culture and Make Their Mark on a $46 Billion Industry
-
My 7-Year-Old Daughter Started Selling Eggs. Here's What She Taught Me About Running a Startup.
-
Why You Need to Become an Inclusive Leader (and How to Do It)
-
Career Transitions You Can Make in Your 40s and 50s
-
Billionaire Naveen Jain Is an Expert at Disrupting Fields He Has No Experience In. His Secret Sauce for Building Multi-Million Dollar Companies? 'You Have to Come as Naive.'
-
4 Principles to Develop Next-Level Leadership at Your Company
-
This Filipino American Founder Is Disrupting the Beverage Aisle by Introducing New Flavors to the Crowded Bubbly Water Market