Jim Lesser

31, founder of JDL Management in Philadelphia, maker of three of the top 10 arcade games in the world
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Description: Sports marketing and promotion

Start-up: 1998 with $550,000 to $600,000

Sales: $7 million projected in 2001

He's got game: "We redesign old games and do promotions. With Super Shot, we added flat-screen TVs that have Reggie Miller or Vince Carter talking trash at you. High scorers get flown to the NBA Finals and compete in a tournament for $50,000 in cash and prizes. [This year's winner played] against Vince Carter on the Late Late Show."

That's a lot of start-up capital: "I funded it with money from my club business and other promotions I'd done, and went to the bank for the rest."

Is technology the enemy? "Actually, I see the opposite. You can pay $40,000 for a new game that's obsolete in one year, but our games have been around for 90 years. Technology will not overtake them, because they're physical, interactive games."

High stakes: "You can't be concerned with the naysayers. If you believe something is special, you have to be willing to roll the dice."

Contact Source

  • JDL Management, 610) 668-9930, fax: (610) 668-9935

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market