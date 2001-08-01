Jim Lesser

31, founder of JDL Management in Philadelphia, maker of three of the top 10 arcade games in the world

Description: Sports marketing and promotion

Start-up: 1998 with $550,000 to $600,000

Sales: $7 million projected in 2001

He's got game: "We redesign old games and do promotions. With Super Shot, we added flat-screen TVs that have Reggie Miller or Vince Carter talking trash at you. High scorers get flown to the NBA Finals and compete in a tournament for $50,000 in cash and prizes. [This year's winner played] against Vince Carter on the Late Late Show."

That's a lot of start-up capital: "I funded it with money from my club business and other promotions I'd done, and went to the bank for the rest."

Is technology the enemy? "Actually, I see the opposite. You can pay $40,000 for a new game that's obsolete in one year, but our games have been around for 90 years. Technology will not overtake them, because they're physical, interactive games."

High stakes: "You can't be concerned with the naysayers. If you believe something is special, you have to be willing to roll the dice."

