Peter Kooiman

A New Face
From its Sugarbath and milk formula product lines to its partnership with luxury giant LVMH, there's nothing stale about Fresh.
Using His Noodles
With a vision of bringing Asian street food to the American public, this former restaurant manager may have hit on the next big thing.
Marketing Buzz 11/01
Tattoos: the new deal-closers, and the marketing benefits of event sponsorships
e-Lobbying
A presidential sex scandal got their nonprofit off the ground. Now their 300,000 politically conscious members keep it going.
Edu-phibian
Hopping from product to product, Leap Frog's founder makes learning lighthearted and lands his toys on store shelves everywhere.
Ready for Launch?
These are the voyages of the starship <i>Entrepreneur</i>- boldly doing business in space.
Big Break
Is it time for your product to stop playing supporting roles and steal the show?
Drink Up
From cans of Whoopass energy drink to Berry White juice, Seattle-based Jones Soda Co. reflects the offbeat personality of its founder.
Growth Strategies
Who Hired Pottymouth?
Everybody's talking dirty these days. Is cursing out of control in your workplace?
A Lot to Learn
Just because you run a company doesn't mean you know everything. With a little education, though, you can change that.
Starting a Business
Mentorships: The Ultimate Networking Tool
Much more than advisors, mentors can help you learn the ropes and locate prospects, too.
Building a Brand
Natural Splash Beverages proves it's not ludicrous to think an entrepreneur can make a dent in the beverage industry.
Ready for Anything
Details, Details
It might sound like a nauseating endeavor, but paying attention to details is a surefire way to keep your clients happy as clams.
Jim Lesser
31, founder of JDL Management in Philadelphia, maker of three of the top 10 arcade games in the world
Marketing
Show and Sell
Give your potential customers front-row seats for your ads with rich e-mail.