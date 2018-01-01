Peter Kooiman

A New Face

From its Sugarbath and milk formula product lines to its partnership with luxury giant LVMH, there's nothing stale about Fresh.
2 min read
Using His Noodles

With a vision of bringing Asian street food to the American public, this former restaurant manager may have hit on the next big thing.
1 min read
Marketing Buzz 11/01

Tattoos: the new deal-closers, and the marketing benefits of event sponsorships
2 min read
e-Lobbying

A presidential sex scandal got their nonprofit off the ground. Now their 300,000 politically conscious members keep it going.
2 min read
Edu-phibian

Hopping from product to product, Leap Frog's founder makes learning lighthearted and lands his toys on store shelves everywhere.
2 min read
Ready for Launch?

These are the voyages of the starship <i>Entrepreneur</i>- boldly doing business in space.
3 min read
Big Break

Is it time for your product to stop playing supporting roles and steal the show?
2 min read
Drink Up

From cans of Whoopass energy drink to Berry White juice, Seattle-based Jones Soda Co. reflects the offbeat personality of its founder.
1 min read
Who Hired Pottymouth?
Everybody's talking dirty these days. Is cursing out of control in your workplace?
2 min read
A Lot to Learn

Just because you run a company doesn't mean you know everything. With a little education, though, you can change that.
10 min read
Mentorships: The Ultimate Networking Tool
Much more than advisors, mentors can help you learn the ropes and locate prospects, too.
3 min read
Building a Brand

Natural Splash Beverages proves it's not ludicrous to think an entrepreneur can make a dent in the beverage industry.
2 min read
Details, Details
It might sound like a nauseating endeavor, but paying attention to details is a surefire way to keep your clients happy as clams.
3 min read
Jim Lesser

31, founder of JDL Management in Philadelphia, maker of three of the top 10 arcade games in the world
1 min read
Show and Sell
Give your potential customers front-row seats for your ads with rich e-mail.
3 min read
