How to Help Your Employees Overcome Imposter Syndrome
Be a hero to your team by creating a culture that helps them fight the feeling they don't deserve their success.
Be honest with yourself: Do you sometimes struggle with feeling like you're a fraud? Do you sometimes feel as if you've somehow duped the world into thinking you belong, when you secretly know you don't? If so, then welcome to the imposter syndrome club.
It's a big group, with a number of high-profile members, including many CEOs and entrepreneurs. These feelings of inadequacy can affect anyone, no matter how much they've achieved, how much they know, or how qualified they are. When it strikes, many of those who struggle with imposter syndrome try to drown out the derisive voices in their head with substances like alcohol, drugs, or food. Others try to outrun it, leading to burnout and exhaustion.
