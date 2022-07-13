Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

College has been a defining experience for countless people, but it's one that many of today's teenagers would rather do without. Between February 2020 and January 2021, the number of high-schoolers considering a traditional higher education dropped by 25%, with more than half planning to enter the workforce without a degree.

Ignoring this generation without degrees will leave you scrambling for employees: Meta failed to meet its 2021 recruiting goals, a trend echoed throughout the tech industry as companies struggle with skill shortages. Hiring difficulties aren't letting up anytime soon, so companies will need to rethink their talent pipelines to create paths for these students to take on entry-level positions.