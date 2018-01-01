Jeff Mazur

Guest Writer
Executive Director, LaunchCode
Jeff Mazur is the executive director for LaunchCode, a nonprofit aiming to fill the gap in tech talent by matching companies with trained individuals. As one of the winners of the 2017 MIT Inclusive Innovation Challenge, LaunchCode has been recognized for expanding “the tech workforce by providing free coding education to disadvantaged job-seekers.”

Don't Let These 3 Threats Kill Your Startup's Mission in Its First 5 Years
The first five years can be brutal, but sticking to your mission -- the reason why you started -- is the way to go. Do that by avoiding these pitfalls.
You Might Be Overlooking One Unexpected Factor About Your Company's Diversity: Location
If attracting diverse candidates is important to your company, you must be located in an area accessible by all parts of the population.
Talent Is Hard to Come by, But Only Because You're Looking in the Same Old Places
Build a sustainable talent pipeline by focusing your hiring on expertise -- not a laundry list of only maybe-relevant qualifications.
