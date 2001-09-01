Olympus DW-90 Digital Voice Recorder

Keep a record of everything you say without lifting a finger.

September 1, 2001 1 min read

DW-90 Digital Voice Recorder

Manufacturer: Olympus

Street Price: $99

Phone: (800) 347-4027

Web site:www.olympus.com Olympus$99(800) 347-4027

Need to record meeting minutes? The Olympus DW-90 is a low-cost solution with high-end features. Featuring 90 minutes of recording time and voice-activation features that provide hands-free use, the DW-90 can connect to your PC and convert recordings into e-mail-friendly files. With 8MB of built-in flash memory, you can organize your recordings into three folders; an LCD display will let you know what your remaining recording time is as well as the date and time and battery status. Requirements include Windows 98, 25MB hard-drive space, and one available USB port and a CD-ROM to install synch software.