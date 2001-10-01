Spectrum Unlimited LLC

Creating personalized birthday greetings--what could be simpler?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2001 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

"When people receive one of our birthday greetings, they're generally surprised that somebody would have gone to the time and effort to research all the information that happened on the day they were born," says Frederick Bonebrake, president and founder of Spectrum Unlimited LLC, a San Francisco-based software manufacturer and creator of personalized greetings. "Little do they know that the information came from a piece of software that [only] required the [licensee] to type in a name and birthdate and click print."

Simple as that sounds, as a licensee, you've still got to find clients to buy your product-but there's nothing too complicated about that, either. Insurance brokers, lawyers and anyone who wants to impart a personalized greeting are all prospects. Information included in the greeting includes a list of celebrities who share your birthday; events that happened on that day; and scientific and technological advancements, economic and cultural information from your date, month and year of birth.

Bonebrake developed the software for Spectrum Unlimited in 1987 and now mines information from 18 databases to come up with statistics and milestones from 1880 to today. And it's not just birthdays-Spectrum Unlimited licensees print greetings for anniversaries and other special events as well. Bonebrake recently made 200 scrolls to celebrate the recommissioning of a Navy ship.

"The product generates good feelings for [everyone] involved with the product," says Bonebrake, who is currently working on a system that would allow licensees to e-mail greetings as well. "The giver undoubtedly will receive a phone call of thanks because there's a high perceived value."

Make the Call
Spectrum Unlimited, (800) 999-9687; also visit the BizOpp Zone

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Use This Checklist to Build a High-Converting Website That Makes Money Online

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Succeed in a Startup Accelerator

Starting a Business

Deciding Where to Set Up Shop as a Working Photographer