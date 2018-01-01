Devlin Smith

Franchises
7 Tips for Network Marketing Success
A direct-selling expert shares what it takes to start out and make it in this industry.
10 Tips for Retail Success
Learn the ins and outs of running a successful retail biz from Margarita Olivares of the 'The Startup'.
Starting a Business
10 Insider Tips for Retail Success
Learn some of the ins and outs of successfully running your own retail location from a tween clothing and accessories retailer.
Getting Entrepreneurs Talking Online
This web conferencing company is helping small-business owners connect in cyberspace.
Franchise Funding From the SBA
There are three simple things you absolutely must know before financing a franchise: S-B-A.
Learning From College-Age Franchise Owners
These enterprising students made the smart choice to pursue franchise ownership. What can they teach you?
Students of Enterprise
When they weren't studying, these students made the smart choice to pursue franchise ownership--and learned that a college education is about more than what goes on in the classroom.
Disney.com Gives Teenagers A Chance To Play Business
Sites like Disney.com are giving teenagers the chance to play entrepreneur.
The Sure Thing
Are existing franchise systems always a better bet than startups?
Entrepreneurs
Conversations With a Teen Entrepreneur
Ben Cathers shares his tips and tactics for successfully marketing your business.
Good as Gold
Wondering what the hottest franchising trends are for 2004? Wonder no more.
Perfect Timing
What do you do when your company decides to go the franchising route? Join in on the fun, of course.
Ultimate Makeover
Appearances aren't everything at this skin-care salon.
What's New 12/03
Healthy meals make a splash.
Women of Substance
Who says it's a man's world? These women entrepreneurs have found exactly what they want in franchising.