Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The next time you're looking for an online game to wile away the hours, how about one that flexes your entrepreneurial muscles? Dozens of games are popping up all over the Internet that give people of all ages the chance to play business, doing things like running lemonade stands or testing your knowledge of women in business.

Targeted to tweens but fun for all ages, Hot Shot Business is one such game. Created through a partnership between Disney Online and The Ewing Marion Kauffman foundation, a nonprofit group dedicated to advancing entrepreneurship in America, Hot Shot Business gives players the chance to create one of three businesses-a skateboard factory, a pet spa or a comic store.