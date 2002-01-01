Speak and Spell

Use teen toy Cybiko Extreme for business communication tasks.

The new Cybiko Extreme from Cybiko Inc. is what PDAs will be when they grow up-wireless communicators. Although it's marketed as a teen PDA/game machine, you can use it as a walkie-talkie or to send voice notes, e-mail and instant messages up to 300 feet away. It has a real QWERTY keyboard; and around mid-year, a wireless cable modem add-on will let you make low-quality phone calls ($150, www.cybiko.com).