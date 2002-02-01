Shady Business

The future's so bright, your monitor's in your shades.

You settle into your seat, open your laptop-and the seat in front of you leans back, pushing the display into your nose. Had you been using eShades, you wouldn't have even had your lid fully open. The eShades glasses project an image the size of a desktop monitor at a comfortable distance and use only about a quarter an LCD's power; plus, people can't look over your shoulder. From Inviso Inc. (www.inviso.com), they launch this quarter for about $600.