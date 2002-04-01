Stampin' Up

Leave your mark with a stamping and scrapbooking business.
Natalie Travis had always loved stamping and making scrapbooks, so when she saw a business card for a Stampin' Up! demonstrator at her bank, she picked up the phone right away. A year later, Travis' passion for stamping had not died down, leading the mother of four think she ought to become a demonstrator herself: "[I decided to join] so that my family could have an extra income and build a business on the side that we could have for years to come."

Travis became a Stampin' Up! demonstrator in 1997, selling stamps, scrapbooking and art supplies to people in her San Diego neighborhood. She hosts an average of eight in-home demonstrations a month to showcase Stampin' Up! products and solicit orders. Once a month, Travis rents out a space to hold an art class, and she also holds "stamp nights" in her home a few times a month. "People just come and play--there is no cost for that," she explains.

As it turns out, Travis' family is also getting the chance to play. The extra income she brings in, often between $3,000 and $5,000 a month, has paid for vacations and other fun things. Travis can also incorporate her work into her children's school, occasionally bringing art projects to her children's classes.

And Travis is always happy to discuss new products or techniques with anyone who asks. "If somebody wants a creative outlet, I can turn them on to stamping," says Travis. "If they want [to own a business], I can turn them on to the opportunity. It really can come up in every conversation."

