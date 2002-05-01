1-800-DryClean

If saving people time makes for a successful business, this opportunity is worth a look.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2002 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Established in 2000, Elaine's homebased Mahwah, New Jersey, business keeps her busy six days a week, picking up and delivering clothes and marketing her service to new customers. Wednesdays and Saturdays are reserved for marketing, which involves leaving empty bags and literature on the porches of potential customers along with a note explaining she'll return on Saturday to pick up either dirty clothes or the unused bags.

On these marketing days, the Mullers are discovering that other people share their desire to have someone else take care of the dry cleaning for them. Elaine stops at 100 to 150 houses a day to pick up, deliver or look for bags, and she is considering adding a second van and more routes. "I'm finding out from all my customers that it's a much-needed service," she says. "They're just grateful to have the service available to them with people they can rely on."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Succeed in a Startup Accelerator

Starting a Business

6 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Evan Britton of Famous Birthdays

Starting a Business

4 Secrets to Starting a Business and Scaling an Online Platform