What's New 08/02

Cutting out a hairy situation

August 1, 2002 1 min read

This story appears in the August 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Kathleen Perkal knew from personal experience that taking young children to get their hair cut wasn't much fun. Even at specialty salons that catered to families, Perkal's two boys would get agitated if they had to wait too long for their turns.

With support from her husband, Richard, Perkal took matters into her own hands and founded Cartoon Cuts in 1991. The Springfield, Virginia-based company's kid-friendly salons offer cuts and styling to children as well as their parents while entertaining young customers with video games, arts and crafts, toys and TV programs.

Cartoon Cuts recently began franchising; its first franchisee signed on for a location in Puerto Rico. To date, Perkal's innovative company boasts 20 corporate-operated stores in the Southeast.

Contact Source