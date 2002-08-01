What's New 08/02

Cutting out a hairy situation
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Kathleen Perkal knew from personal experience that taking young children to get their hair cut wasn't much fun. Even at specialty salons that catered to families, Perkal's two boys would get agitated if they had to wait too long for their turns.

With support from her husband, Richard, Perkal took matters into her own hands and founded Cartoon Cuts in 1991. The Springfield, Virginia-based company's kid-friendly salons offer cuts and styling to children as well as their parents while entertaining young customers with video games, arts and crafts, toys and TV programs.

Cartoon Cuts recently began franchising; its first franchisee signed on for a location in Puerto Rico. To date, Perkal's innovative company boasts 20 corporate-operated stores in the Southeast.

Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market