My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Granting Your Wishes

Award money can help finance your start-up, but be careful in taking its availability for granted.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: Where can I find reliable grant sources for starting my own homebased IT consulting business, and what are my chances of receiving funding from them?
Name withheld

A: Grants for starting a business are few and far between. A search through The Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance ( www.cfda.gov ) will lead you to two types of grants: one for rural businesses and one for minority business enterprises. However, even for these, there are qualifiers.

Eligible applicants for the rural money are public entities and nonprofit corporations that may in turn award money to the residents they serve. They have a strong emphasis on helping existing businesses grow. Similarly, the grants for minority enterprises are awarded only to established businesses and community organizations.

Some individuals may find grant money for starting a business from vocational rehabilitation funds administered by state agencies serving the disabled. One way to find out if your state will do this is to contact your state representative or senator.

From time to time, private grant money is given to very small businesses. For example, The Amber Foundation ( www.womensnet.net ) favors businesses already underway, although this foundation has not awarded grants in two years.

As you can see, grants are neither readily available nor easy to get. Thus, most people start a business by bootstrapping, tightening their living expenses, turning to savings, lining up business in advance or cajoling loans from family and friends. If you qualify, you can apply for a federal microloan administered through private organizations in various communities. Visit www.sbaonline.sba.gov/financing/microparticipants.html for more information.

Paul and Sarah Edwards' most recent book is The Entrepreneurial Parent. Send them your start-up business questions at www.workingfromhome.com or in care of Entrepreneur.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Here's Why More THC Companies Are Starting CBD Companies

Starting a Business

Successful Startups Have This One Thing in Common

Starting a Business

3 Lessons From 3 Years As an Entrepreneur