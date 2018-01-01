Paul and Sarah Edwards

Starting a Business
Born Free
Start freelancing what you used to do as a full-time job.
Starting a Business
In The Jeans
My clothing design is ready for the world. Now what?
Starting a Business
Speak Up!
How to get work conducting business seminars
Common Ground
Let your venture out of the house by meeting clients at business-ready facilities.
Starting a Business
Get It Covered
Insure your business from the start.
Growth Strategies
Benefits Game
Are benefits within financial reach of a freelancer?
All Bottled Up
How to ensure your homebased wine-selling business doesn't turn into sour grapes
Starting a Business
Is Starting a Homebased Business For You?
How you can use existing skills to start your own homebased business.
Finance
Tax Tips for Home Business Owners
Get the most out of your refund this year with smart advice for preparing and filing your taxes.
Starting a Business
Paying Yourself with Credit Cards
Should you use low-interest credit cards to fund your homebased startup? Our experts weigh in.
Finance
Cost-Cutting Strategies for Your Home Business
Run a lean-and-mean home office with these five money-saving tips.
Starting a Business
Home Office Tips for Holiday Houseguests
Keep your home business running smoothly with these three tips for entertaining holiday guests.
Starting a Business
Setting Up a Homebased Business Legally
This checklist of legal steps and resources is a must-have for any new homebased business owner.
Seven Places to Find Home-Biz Startup Money
Think you've exhausted your money-raising options? Try these fundraising alternatives for your homebased biz.
Is Your Home Office Making You Fat?
Are you twice the entrepreneur you used to be? Here are nine tips to keep the weight off while working at home.