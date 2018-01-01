Paul and Sarah Edwards

More From Paul and Sarah Edwards

Born Free
Starting a Business

Born Free

Start freelancing what you used to do as a full-time job.
1 min read
In The Jeans
Starting a Business

In The Jeans

My clothing design is ready for the world. Now what?
2 min read
Speak Up!
Starting a Business

Speak Up!

How to get work conducting business seminars
2 min read
Common Ground

Common Ground

Let your venture out of the house by meeting clients at business-ready facilities.
2 min read
Get It Covered
Starting a Business

Get It Covered

Insure your business from the start.
2 min read
Benefits Game
Growth Strategies

Benefits Game

Are benefits within financial reach of a freelancer?
3 min read
All Bottled Up

All Bottled Up

How to ensure your homebased wine-selling business doesn't turn into sour grapes
2 min read
Is Starting a Homebased Business For You?
Starting a Business

Is Starting a Homebased Business For You?

How you can use existing skills to start your own homebased business.
2 min read
Tax Tips for Home Business Owners
Finance

Tax Tips for Home Business Owners

Get the most out of your refund this year with smart advice for preparing and filing your taxes.
5 min read
Paying Yourself with Credit Cards
Starting a Business

Paying Yourself with Credit Cards

Should you use low-interest credit cards to fund your homebased startup? Our experts weigh in.
2 min read
Cost-Cutting Strategies for Your Home Business
Finance

Cost-Cutting Strategies for Your Home Business

Run a lean-and-mean home office with these five money-saving tips.
6 min read
Home Office Tips for Holiday Houseguests
Starting a Business

Home Office Tips for Holiday Houseguests

Keep your home business running smoothly with these three tips for entertaining holiday guests.
2 min read
Setting Up a Homebased Business Legally
Starting a Business

Setting Up a Homebased Business Legally

This checklist of legal steps and resources is a must-have for any new homebased business owner.
6 min read
Seven Places to Find Home-Biz Startup Money

Seven Places to Find Home-Biz Startup Money

Think you've exhausted your money-raising options? Try these fundraising alternatives for your homebased biz.
5 min read
Is Your Home Office Making You Fat?

Is Your Home Office Making You Fat?

Are you twice the entrepreneur you used to be? Here are nine tips to keep the weight off while working at home.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.