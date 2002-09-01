5 Resources to Get Your Business Started

Learn how to find the information you need to determine if your first business choice is your best business choice.

September 1, 2002 4 min read

This story appears in the September 2002 issue of Teen Startups. Subscribe »

Q: I want to start my own fashion business, but I really don't know a lot about the business. Can you tell me where to start?

A: Entrepreneur.com and TeenStartUps.com are great places to start your search for general start-up information--like how to write a business plan or how to do market research. But for more specific information--like on the apparel industry--you'll want to really crack down and extend your information search. So whether you want to start a fashion business, a Web design firm or a catering company, here are 5 resources you need to check out: