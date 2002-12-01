Mary Margaret Cannon

48, founder of Sacred Season Ltd. in New York City

Description: Hand-painted glass ornaments featuring biblically allusive designs

Start-Up: Five figures in 1996

Sales: 2003 projected sales of approximately $4 million

Test of Faith: While Cannon's business was flourishing in 1998, a divorce left her homeless, and her angel investor backed out. Devastated but hopeful, Cannon spent the next 25 months trying to resurrect Sacred Season while sleeping in her car or staying with friends. "I knew the reaction to the ornaments was so powerful that I had something special. I just couldn't give up."

Rebirth: An group of investors enabled Sacred Season to return to shelves all over the United States in summer 2001, ranging from high-end department and gift stores to interior designers.

Creative Delegation: Cannon's ornaments boast brilliant colors and delicate paintings, but, ironically, she's colorblind. "Just because you don't have the talent to do something doesn't mean you can't get it done," says Cannon. Artists listen to her ideas or work from her sketches.