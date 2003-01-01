Fancy Footwork

An orthopedic surgeon-turned-entrepreneur proves to the world she can stand tall on her own.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Vital Stats: Taryn Rose, 35, founder of Taryn Rose International Inc.

Company: High-end shoes for women and men that boast classic style and handcrafted comfort

Sales: $15 million projected for 2003

Woe My Feet! "I was a resident at USC School of Medicine, on my feet up to 14 hours a day. I had a hard time finding shoes attractive enough to go with my wardrobe, but also comfortable enough to meet my functional needs. Also, I saw a lot of women who needed foot surgery because of tight footwear. I thought, 'I should see if there is something out in the market.'"

"My philosophy on beauty is women shouldn't have to think about their feet. They should be thinking on their feet."

Say Again, Doc? "My family was opposed [to my starting a business]. They're a traditional Asian family. They thought I was giving up prestige and a good income to take on a lot of risk. For me, that was exciting. That was how I wanted to live-to have a vision, build on that vision and be proud."

More Talk, Less Ads: "I find editorial is more important than advertising because we want to educate so people understand what we're all about, and you can't do that with an ad."

Sole Searcher: "I targeted a niche, the luxury market, with comfort as a philosophy. My customers are like myself-independent [people] who are in control of their lives. They're not victims anywhere, and they're not going to be fashion victims."

Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market