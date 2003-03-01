Passing Grade

These crib sheets don't cheat the safety tests.

March 1, 2003 1 min read

This story appears in the March 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When Lynn Trimble entered a product competition at a trade show with her Baby-Be-Safe crib sheets, Good Housekeeping magazine came by and asked for samples. They wouldn't tell her why, "but when Good Housekeeping makes a request," Trimble reasons, "you do it."

Unlike traditional crib sheets that can come loose and suffocate babies, Trimble's product has end pockets that wrap around the crib mattress. Two months after the show, Trimble, 39, discovered her brand was one of seven that passed a safety test conducted by the Good Housekeeping Institute and the American Society of Testing and Materials. That led to coverage on the Today show and Good Morning America and in Good Housekeeping. Web sales for Trimble's Jupiter, Florida, business, Our Kids Inc., jumped 30 percent.

Buyers from Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom now license the product internationally. The sheets are sold in independent U.S. stores, and 2003 sales are projected to exceed $5 million. Now negotiating with major retailers, Trimble's dedication to safety has made her product a household name--and a necessity.