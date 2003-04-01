Homespun Wisdom

A designer's down-home hospitality pays off.
When Lana Bilzerian left her position at an upscale Italian knitwear company to start her own line in fall 2001, she put together a winter collection of her knitwear in three months. Short on time and money, Bilzerian, 27, opted to forgo a showroom and instead invited buyers from seven stylish stores, including Barneys and Fred Segal, to view the collection in her home.

Buyers were led through the back entrance of a restaurant to reach Bilzerian's Greenwich Village apartment for individual appointments. "There were chairs hanging everywhere; it was where the waiters changed, and there was no doorbell, so I'd come down to get them," recalls Bilzerian. Once inside, buyers were greeted by a fireplace, tea, cookies and mellow music-as the designer modeled the collection.

Providing a cozy atmosphere for buyers paid off-all of them placed orders. Her highly exclusive line of knitwear is in 20 stores, and 2003 sales are projected to hit $1 million.

