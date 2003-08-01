Resources 08/03

Web sites, organizations, events and more to grow your business

August 1, 2003 2 min read

This story appears in the August 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Opt-In News

www.optinnews.com

Stay on top of e-mail marketing trends, players and news through daily news updates; free newsletters; and a resource directory that provides links to sources for e-mail marketing consultants, ad exchanges, marketing organizations and more.

Women Entrepreneurship In The 21st Century

www.women-21.gov

This Web site, created by the Department of Labor and the SBA, helps women business owners identify federal government resources and deal with the changing business climate.

LeasingSecrets.com

www.leasingsecrets.com

Sponsored by Equipment Funding Resources, this site educates entrepreneurs on cost-saving tips and other secrets of smart equipment leasing and financing through a series of print publications. You can also sign up to receive a free online newsletter.

Reveries

www.reveries.com

This e-zine targeting senior-level marketers for small and large businesses includes Q&A profiles, round tables, surveys, white papers and opinion essays focusing on insights, ideas and strategic marketing issues. Sign up for the daily e-mail newsletter "Cool News of the Day," and check out the new book by Tim Manners, Cool News of the Day (Xlibris), a compilation of articles that have been featured on Reveries.com.

Word Menu

www.wordmenu.com

Improve your business communications with Write Brothers' reference software, which helps you look up and understand words organized by subject matter. Includes a reverse dictionary, an almanac and more. Currently available for Windows-based PCs only.

Karaoke Nation

Simon & Schuster

Relive the dotcom gold-rush days as author Steve Fishman tells the story of his search for the American Dream selling hip-hop karaoke. Those were the days . . .

Consumer Joe: Harassing Corporate America, One Letter At a Time

Broadway Books

Mmm, a tuna-melt-flavored Jamba Juice smoothie? That's just one of author Paul Davidson's many recommendations to corporate America. Laugh out loud as you breeze through his letters of complaint, suggestions, and best of all, the responses he got back.