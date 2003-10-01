Eye Spy

The latest in robotic watchdogs
AIBO Cyber-Blue, the latest in Sony's robot dog line, isn't much for rolling over or playing dead, but with Sony's new AIBO EYES software, it makes a heck of a watchdog. AIBO EYES connects the metal mongrel to your office network, so you can direct it remotely using any Internet-enabled PC or mobile device. AIBO can take digital snapshots and e-mail them to your location; you can also bark prerecorded messages at employees. At $1,299, it doesn't cost much more than a purebred, but there's no, uh, cleanup to worry about. ($120 for AIBO EYES, www.us.aibo.com).

