The latest in robotic watchdogs

October 1, 2003 1 min read

AIBO Cyber-Blue, the latest in Sony's robot dog line, isn't much for rolling over or playing dead, but with Sony's new AIBO EYES software, it makes a heck of a watchdog. AIBO EYES connects the metal mongrel to your office network, so you can direct it remotely using any Internet-enabled PC or mobile device. AIBO can take digital snapshots and e-mail them to your location; you can also bark prerecorded messages at employees. At $1,299, it doesn't cost much more than a purebred, but there's no, uh, cleanup to worry about. ($120 for AIBO EYES, www.us.aibo.com).