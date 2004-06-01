My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

The Right Way to Innovate

Rather than selling products you think people ought to buy, put out things they'll actually use.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the June 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Early digital cameras cost thousands of dollars and produced images most people wouldn't give a nickel for. Today, a few hundred dollars buys a digital camera with quality rivaling conventional photography. Yet last year, the most popular digital cameras were low-resolution snap shooters built into cell phones. Why didn't reasonably priced, high-quality products beat low-quality alternatives?

The answer lies in the reality of what recreational photographers are asking their cameras to do. These users aren't really focused on image quality, says Michael E. Raynor, a director at Deloitte Research in Toronto and co-author with Clayton M. Christensen of The Innovator's Solution: Creating and Sustaining Successful Growth. They're taking snapshots to share with friends and family, and low-resolution digital photos are easy to distribute electronically. Building the camera into a phone makes it even simpler. Says Raynor, "Digital camera-phones are better [for] taking pictures and sending [them] to your friends."

The digital camera experience is significant to people like Raynor and John Palmer, president of Palm Beach, Florida, innovation strategy firm InnoMedia Inc., because it demonstrates the problem with many innovation efforts: They focus on adding features and improvements to products rather than devising new ways to help customers do what they want to do.

To come up with your own innovation as successful as the camera-phone, start by talking to customers, potential customers and unlikely customers about the jobs they are asking your products to do. Palmer says you can use traditional market research tools, such as focus groups and interviews, and it need not cost a lot of time or money. You should need to interview no more than 30 people-fewer if you are a B2B firm, he says.

It's also a good idea to observe people consuming your products or making choices about which ones to buy. "You don't need to spend six hours; you can do it in 30 minutes," says Palmer. "Watch the struggles people are having, and try to find out the nature of that struggle and identify what they're trying to get done."

Don't stop with just examining the present, either. Dana W. Clarke Sr., founder of innovation consulting firm Applied Innovation Alliance LLCin West Bloomfield, Michigan, says studying the evolution of technologies will help you to position your products to fill future needs. "There are patterns as to how things have evolved throughout history," Clarke explains. Typical evolutions add functions and reduce prices for a time, until something new-such as a camera-phone-comes along and disrupts the pattern.

This type of disruptive innovation is what leads firms to rapid growth and market domination, says Raynor. Typical approaches, which call for matching competitors' offerings and differentiating brands, rarely lead to such powerful innovations.

More aggressive efforts using similar tools offer bigger rewards, but because they often attempt to address jobs that customers may or may not want done, they carry higher risks, he says. Trying to innovate to address customers' needs and circumstances, on the other hand, often yields quick or even immediate profits, in part because competitors are likely to be few or absent.

Seeking disruptive innovation by focusing on customer circumstances and needs works in mature industries as well as fast-changing ones and is especially suitable for nimble entrepreneurs, Raynor explains. "The most important [thing] is that it's thinking not so much about the attributes of the consumer and more about the consumption," he says. "Think about what it is they're trying to get done."

Mark Henricks writes on business and technology for leading publications and is author of Not Just a Living.

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It

Growth Strategies

4 Ways to Grow Your Business Fast (Without Rushing)

Wellness Brand Moon Juice Has Plenty of Haters -- and Its Founder Is Cool With That