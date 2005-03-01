My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Stay on Track

GPS-equipped cell phones are the latest way to keep tabs on mobile employees.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you could check on the location of your employees, would you? GPS-equipped cell phones make that possible--and they're more affordable than fixed GPS systems. Nextelis the main provider, but expect other carriers to get onboard this year.

Brian Gratch, principal at wireless consulting firm Gratch Associates in Evanston, Illinois, refers to these capabilities as "track and trace." Growing businesses with delivery drivers or workers in the field will find this technology appealing. "The attraction for small businesses is in productivity, cost control, the ability to optimize a route, and accountability," says Gratch.

That latter attraction is particularly important. GPS-enabled phones can help businesses keep track of mileage for tax purposes and verify employees are where they're supposed to be. But employees may feel like Big Brother is watching. Gratch recommends that you carefully spell out why you're using the devices and how they work. Employees should know when they're being tracked.

If you're using these devices for compelling business goals, adoption is bound to go more smoothly. Features such as driving directions can be a boon to workers who are on the road. Gratch says some businesses may still be better off with a fixed GPS system, so evaluate the cell phone form factor and capabilities to determine the best solution.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works

Starting a Business

10 Things to Consider When Choosing a Location for Your Business