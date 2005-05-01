Perfect Pitch

Former pitcher's advice is a hit with entrepreneurs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Jim Abbott was an inspiration to those on and off the field when he pitched a no-hitter with the New York Yankees, despite being born without his right hand. Overcoming obstacles to achieve his goals, Abbott now shares his insights with small-business owners as a motivational speaker. Here, in his words, is his key to motivating and inspiring entrepreneurs:

"I use an acronym when I speak--ADAPT. A stands for adjustability, and it's using your own ideas on how to do things. Be open-minded and flexible in looking for solutions; change course if something's not working. D is determination. Don't allow someone else's expectations to define you. Ignore critics, and believe in what you can do, in spite of the skeptics. Next, accountability, to me, is the heart and soul of ADAPT. It has to do with our obligations to others--the teammates in our lives--and the abilities we've been given, making the most of our talents. That's something that came from my experience--never use the circumstances of your life to make excuses. P is perseverance. We think it's a magical power, but it's just a matter of making slow and steady progress. There were a couple of seasons where I really struggled. I wanted the quick fix, but I had to keep practicing to become better. You make the smallest of successes and just do it again.

"Lastly, we have trust. Be fully aware of what your strengths are. Focus on those, have them available to you, and be able to apply them."

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market