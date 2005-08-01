Editor's Pick 08/05

Create perfect office documents
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Corel's WordPerfect Office 12: Small Business Edition has all the tools an office needs--spreadsheet, word processor, presentation graphics. But how does it work with Microsoft Office files? Pretty well.

WordPerfect reads and edits Microsoft files and saves them so even the pre-installed fonts are preserved for your Microsoft-using mates. The only loose stitch is clip-art formatting: Microsoft Word puts clip art in a text box you can't easily align; WordPerfect lets you drag art anywhere on the page.

Corel
WordPerfect Office 12: Small Business Edition
(800) 772-6735
www.corel.com
Street Price: $350

En Route

Cisco has built its 2800 Series Integrated Service Routers with small-business needs in mind. These routers simultaneously deliver multiple high-quality services while maintaining T1 speeds and protecting your information with security features that include a firewall, VPN and intrusion prevention.

The routers also offer software for telephony services and let you deploy data, voice and telephony on a single platform--even if you have branch offices.

Cisco
2800 Series Integrated Service Routers
(408) 526-4000
www.cisco.com
Street Price: $1,995

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market