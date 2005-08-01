Editor's Pick 08/05
Corel's WordPerfect Office 12: Small Business Edition has all the tools an office needs--spreadsheet, word processor, presentation graphics. But how does it work with Microsoft Office files? Pretty well.
WordPerfect reads and edits Microsoft files and saves them so even the pre-installed fonts are preserved for your Microsoft-using mates. The only loose stitch is clip-art formatting: Microsoft Word puts clip art in a text box you can't easily align; WordPerfect lets you drag art anywhere on the page.
Corel
WordPerfect Office 12: Small Business Edition
(800) 772-6735
www.corel.com
Street Price: $350
En Route
Cisco has built its 2800 Series Integrated Service Routers with small-business needs in mind. These routers simultaneously deliver multiple high-quality services while maintaining T1 speeds and protecting your information with security features that include a firewall, VPN and intrusion prevention.
The routers also offer software for telephony services and let you deploy data, voice and telephony on a single platform--even if you have branch offices.
Cisco
2800 Series Integrated Service Routers
(408) 526-4000
www.cisco.com
Street Price: $1,995