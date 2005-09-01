Sage Advice

Can Confucius' wisdom make you a better marketer?

September 1, 2005 1 min read

Idealist and philosopher Confucius was born on September 28, 551 B.C. Confucius never ran a business or pitched a client. In fact, Confucius touted a hard-line negative perspective about profit-seeking activities and believed that business, if it existed at all, should be an ethical economic system serving the well-being of all people. He felt business should demand enduring, deep-rooted relationships, far beyond any single sales transaction.

B2B entrepreneurs may not all agree on a "gold standard" for ethics and marketing, but we can infuse our businesses with accountability, transparency, trust and meaningful customer conversations. In honor of Confucius, here are some thoughtful meditation tools for your B2B marketing toolbox:

Kirsten Osolind is CEO and founder of re:invention inc., a Chicago-based marketing consulting company.