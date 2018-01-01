Kirsten Osolind

Back to Basics
How long could you survive without the internet?
Sage Advice
Can Confucius' wisdom make you a better marketer?
Treasure Hunt
Dig deep to show customers you appreciate them.
Walk the Talk
Get others to spread the word about your business.
Secret Agent Plan
Spy new business by taking tips from the secret service.
How Does Your Garden Grow?
Cultivate new business by tending to your customers.
Right as Rain
Want to get your business on the media's radar? Start rainmaking.
Back to the Future
Tap into these resources to prepare your business for tomorrow's trends.
Labor for Love
Learn what this romantic holiday can teach small-business owners.