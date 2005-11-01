Technology

Green Web Hosts

Go green with a solar- or wind-powered web host.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Plenty of environmentally conscious entrepreneurs already re-cycle paper and computers. They might even drive hybrid vehicles and look for ways to reduce the impact of their businesses on the earth. And now there are ways to continue that philosophy on the internet by getting onboard with a green web-hosting provider. That's right--we're talking solar- and wind-powered websites.

Affordable Internet Services Online Inc.in Romoland, California, is a green web-hosting service that has been using solar power since 2001. They have 120 solar panels mounted on the roof of their data center, solar tubes providing light during the day and a large bank of batteries storing the power to keep their servers running at all times. "We wanted to help the environment, but we also wanted to get rid of our growing electric bill," says technology manager Phil Nail. They've attracted a variety of clients from around the world that feel strongly about the environment and want to demonstrate that commitment to their web customers.

A really good green web-hosting provider should offer all the amenities of any other host. Look for a company that performs regular backups, monitors its servers and has good uptime. Using a green provider doesn't have to cost more, either. AISO, for example, offers packages starting at $9.95 per month. Some other leading providers to look into are EcoSky, wind-powered Locomotive Mediaand Solar Data Centers.

Expect this niche to stay small. Says Nail, "I don't see any of the large companies going this route because of the amount of solar panels they would need to generate enough electricity." Still, entrepreneurs looking for a green hosting alternative have several options to choose from.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

Apple Agrees to Pay $25 Per iPhone Ensnared in 'Batterygate' Slowdowns

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Are You Addicted to Your Phone?