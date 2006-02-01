By the Book

To make the most of your sales team, read up.
Check out these new books to help you hone your sales management chops:

  • In Selling to Big Companies (Dearborn Trade Publishing, $15.95), Jill Konrath shares her strategies for sellers who want to break through the barriers protecting corporate decision-makers. Sales managers will learn how to target accounts with the highest likelihood of success, create captivating value propositions, overcome obstacles and objections that derail sale efforts, and differentiate themselves from other sellers.

  • Jack, You're Fired! The Top 66 Reasons for Firing Sales Professionals... and How You Can Avoid Every Single One of Them (McKenna Publishing Group, $24) by Jack Perry outlines practical tips and advice on selling. Use this book to help you and your reps sharpen sales skills and habits, embrace prospecting, expand sales opportunities and increase company profits.

  • Managing a pack of top sales dogs requires navigating personality differences and egos aplenty. Leading Leaders: How to Manage Smart, Talented, Rich and Powerful People (AMACOM, $27.95) by Jeswald Salacuse outlines seven daily tasks of leadership--direction, integration, mediation, education, motivation, representation and trust creation--that forge powerful one-on-one relationships with staff.

Kimberly L. McCall ("Marketing Angel") is president of McCall Media & Marketing Inc. and author of Sell It, Baby! Marketing Angel's 37 Down-to-Earth & Practical How-To's on Marketing, Branding & Sales.

