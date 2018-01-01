Kimberly L. McCall

How Healthy Are Your Sales?
Give your sales a checkup by analyzing crucial data.
3 min read
The Price Is Right

But what should reps do if the customer disagrees?
2 min read
Break It Up

How to deal when a customer doesn't like your rep
2 min read
All That Jazz

Be the star of your next presentation with these tips for wowing your audience.
3 min read
Make It Snappy

Use an elevator speech to captivate customers.
2 min read
By the Book

To make the most of your sales team, read up.
2 min read
Surface Tension
Give reps a break before their stress bubbles over.
2 min read
Money Talks

Motivate sales reps with the almighty dollar.
2 min read
Split Decision

Is hiring part-time sales reps a good idea?
2 min read
Closer Call
Looking for a few good salespeople? Start here.
2 min read
Bags to Riches

A handbag creator uses home parties to reach multimillion-dollar sales.
1 min read
Use Your Intuition

A keen eye for trends helps this style-setter attract all the right people to her boutique.
1 min read
Making Your Case

Think client testimonials are just icing on the cake? Think again. Case studies can be powerful sales vehicles for your company.
4 min read
Making Your Case
Think client testimonials are just icing on the cake? Think again. Case studies can be powerful sales vehicles for your company.
4 min read
Not Lost in Translation

Marketing tactics from abroad can work just as well here, too.
2 min read
