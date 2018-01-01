Kimberly L. McCall

Marketing
How Healthy Are Your Sales?
Give your sales a checkup by analyzing crucial data.
The Price Is Right
But what should reps do if the customer disagrees?
Break It Up
How to deal when a customer doesn't like your rep
All That Jazz
Be the star of your next presentation with these tips for wowing your audience.
Make It Snappy
Use an elevator speech to captivate customers.
By the Book
To make the most of your sales team, read up.
Entrepreneurs
Surface Tension
Give reps a break before their stress bubbles over.
Money Talks
Motivate sales reps with the almighty dollar.
Split Decision
Is hiring part-time sales reps a good idea?
Marketing
Closer Call
Looking for a few good salespeople? Start here.
Bags to Riches
A handbag creator uses home parties to reach multimillion-dollar sales.
Use Your Intuition
A keen eye for trends helps this style-setter attract all the right people to her boutique.
Making Your Case
Think client testimonials are just icing on the cake? Think again. Case studies can be powerful sales vehicles for your company.
Not Lost in Translation
Marketing tactics from abroad can work just as well here, too.