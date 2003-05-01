Do your sales reps know how far is too far when it comes to landing that sale?

If you trust in the karmic surety that what's done in thislife will surely be repaid in future incarnations--whether byhealth or horror--you may agree that many of the business leadersover the past few years will be returning to this earth as entitiesapproximating roach excrement. Some CEOs and their minions haveshown, through dubious accounting practices and out-and-outthievery, that they believe ethics in commerce to be purelyoptional.

Ethics in sales may not be the quickest route tosuccess--cutting corners is almost always a more expeditious, ifshort-lived, route to riches. But in addition to the morality ofadhering to ethical business practices, entrepreneurs know thatselling with a conscience makes good balance-sheet sense over time.Here are a few reasons to encourage your sales force to behavehonorably in a frequently shameful world: