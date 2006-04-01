My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Worn Well

Old friends build a sportswear empire on affordable prices and word-of-mouth.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Vital Stats: Steve Shore and Barry Prevor, both 42, of Steve & Barry's University Sportswear in Port Washington, New York

Company: Apparel chain featuring casual clothing and sportswear

Sales: $700 million reported for 2005

Buddy System: As teenagers, Prevor and Shore made and sold T-shirts at their local flea market and have since built an empire. Every item at their namesake store is priced under $10, and they do zero advertising. Their first big idea came in 1985, when the university seniors saw an opportunity to offer budget-minded students like themselves affordable collegiate apparel. They bought a store at the University of Pennsylvania (where Prevor went), familiarized themselves with the manufacturing process, and undercut the campus bookstore's prices.

Mall Rats: In 1998, with seven campus stores under their belt (they currently have four), Shore and Prevor opened their first mall store. Their growth has since been in the mall-based arena, with plans to increase from 125 to 200 mall and shopping center stores by year-end. They have over 350 licensing agreements with colleges, automobile companies and vari-ous other brands, and college apparel now brings in less than a third of their sales-they've branched out into casual clothing for the entire family under the Steve & Barry private label.

Cheap Thrills: Budget consciousness is "deeply ingrained within the company," says Prevor. "We only ship merchandise in full truckloads. We'll make a product's garment labels for the whole year and work with manufacturers to produce items in the off-season to have level production throughout the year-the lowest-cost way to do things."

Adds Shore, "We've been very successful in terms of giving people great clothing and great prices."

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

10 Things to Consider When Choosing a Location for Your Business

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

The Story Behind the Coffee Company That Fuels Google, Microsoft and Facebook