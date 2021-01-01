Chuen Chuen Yeo
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of ACESENCE – Agile Leadership Coaching & Training
Executive coach to senior leaders in Fortune 500 and Singapore Public Service, Chuen Chuen Yeo is the author of 8 Paradoxes of Leadership Agility. Named "Best Agile Leadership Devt Coach — Singapore" by Corporate Vision Magazine, she helps leaders from over 30 countries amplify their success.
Follow Chuen Chuen Yeo on Social
Latest
4 Ways to Overcome That Gap on Your Resume
Sometimes career gaps are inevitable, but they can also be used to your advantage during the job search.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Vivek Sharma
CEO of Movable Ink
-
Deepak Kanakaraju
CEO of LearnToday.com
-
Tristan Pollock
Entrepreneur + VC at 500 Startups
-
-
Amanda Breen
Editorial Assistant
-
Roberto Liccardo
CEO of Best Stocks
-
Adrian Falk
Founder & CEO of Believe Advertising & PR
-
Brian Buffini
Founder and Chairman of Buffini & Company