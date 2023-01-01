Mary Banks
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Director of Admissions Consulting, Quad Education Group
Mary Banks is the Director of Admissions Consulting at Quad Education Group and has worked for 40 years in the higher education industry. Mary has served as the Director of Admissions at the Columbia School of Nursing and Associate Director of Admissions at the Columbia School of Business.
3 Leadership Traits That Make You Easy to Follow
Leadership is no longer about leading from the front; it's rather about how can you bring people along with you. And these three traits will help you get there.