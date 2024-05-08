Rejections from dream colleges can cause distress and disappointment for students. But with a healthy and understanding environment at home, created with these four strategies, you can help your teen cope and bounce back.

As a parent nurturing your college-bound teen's dreams, you likely envision a bright future filled with acceptance letters, an enriching education and a thriving career. However, rejection, though not part of this idealized vision, is a stark reality that can devastate unprepared teens.

As college decisions roll in, it's crucial to acknowledge the possibility of rejection and equip your teen with the resilience to cope with it. Drawing from my experience as Director of Admissions Consulting at Quad Education, I've witnessed firsthand the transformative power of parental guidance in reframing rejection as a catalyst for growth rather than a source of insecurity. Here are four ways to help your child handle college rejections.

1. Surround your kids with opportunities that allow them to accept failure

As a preliminary step to prepare your children for college rejection, you should expose them to opportunities and activities that foster resilience by facing failure. Shielding them from failure may seem protective, but it will only hinder their development by magnifying the significance of the failures they inevitably face. Instead, you can enroll them in activities that encourage them to confront challenges head-on, like sports, leadership clubs or extracurricular activities.

In sports, for example, failure is normal. Players understand that as hard as they may train, defeat is still a possibility; quitting is not an option. Instead, they rethink their strategies, train even harder and keep trying for victory. Activities where failure is possible to teach your child that setbacks are not endpoints but opportunities for growth, which will help them approach their college rejections with more determination and adaptability.

2. Prepare for the best and be ready for the worst

The best mindset for you and your child to embrace is that of optimism balanced with realism: hope for the best but prepare for the worst. While this may sound cliche, its wisdom holds true. While you should encourage your child to aim high and believe in their capabilities, it's equally important to acknowledge the competitive nature of the admissions process and be ready for any outcome.

Avoid setting them up for disappointment by stressing the importance of crafting a well-rounded list of colleges. This should include not only their dream schools but also those that are more within reach. By helping them diversify their options, you provide them with alternatives to explore if their first choices don't pan out. Additionally, the acceptances they do receive will soften the blow of the rejections.

I think back to a student I worked with who grew up in Princeton and had a twin sister. While her sister pursued her passion for culinary arts at a school in Massachusetts, she set her sights on more competitive institutions. She was a strong applicant, but despite her ambition and efforts, she encountered more rejections along the way. While she secured acceptance to NYU and a program in Europe, the news of her rejection from Northwestern shattered her. She was so deeply affected by this setback that her father advised me to give her space until she could process her news.

Experiencing rejection can be a crushing blow for teenagers. It's like taking their first tentative steps into adulthood, only to be met with a massive roadblock that threatens to derail their confidence and self-worth. However, if teenagers understand early on that rejection is an option and not a definitive verdict on their worth, they're better equipped to handle it with a more positive outlook and move forward.

3. Avoid saying the obvious

When discussing college rejections with your child, remember that the words you choose carry significant weight and can leave a lasting impact. While it may seem obvious to you that a college rejection isn't the end of the world, for your child, it can feel like it is. You must ensure your child feels heard and supported. Avoid dismissive statements like "just get over it," as they offer little comfort or real guidance. Instead, provide your child with a comprehensive view of their options, emphasizing that there are many paths to success beyond a single college acceptance.

If your child's heart is set on a particular school, reapplying is always an option, and you should support them in pursuing it. However, if that's not feasible, explore in-state or alternative schools together and devise a plan to make the most of those opportunities. It's essential to approach these discussions with empathy and practicality, offering both emotional support and constructive solutions.

You should also encourage your child to resist the urge to compare themselves to their peers, especially those who may have been accepted into their dream schools. Remind them that each person's journey is unique and someone else's success does not diminish their own achievements.

4. Share your own stories of rejection

Your teen may not always express it outright, but they look up to you. Sharing your own experiences of rejection can be incredibly impactful in helping them navigate their setbacks.

Be genuine and empathetic when sharing these stories. Even if you haven't experienced college rejections, you likely encountered other significant setbacks in life. Share these experiences openly, discussing how you felt and persevered and the positive outcomes that eventually arose.

By sharing your journey of rejection, you can show your child that it's not the end of the road but rather opportunities for growth and transformation. You'll foster deeper connections with your child and give them the courage to face life's challenges head-on.

Final thoughts

As you and your teen navigate the intricate path of college admissions, remember that while rejection may momentarily dim their flame of hope, resilience will ignite their path to success. Embracing failure as a catalyst for growth, fostering a mindset of preparedness and providing unwavering support are essential. Together, you and your teen can confront college rejections without losing sight of the potential and excitement for what's to come next!