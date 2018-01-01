Kristy Campbell

Guest Writer

COO and CMO of Rev1 Ventures in Columbus, OH

Kristy Campbell, COO of Rev1 Ventures in Columbus, OH, has spent her 20+ year career working with, and within, tech startups to help them build their brand, grow revenue, and scale. She has held executive-level positions with multiple high-growth tech firms. She has a BS in Journalism from Ohio University in Athens, OH and an MBA from Ashland University, Ashland, OH.