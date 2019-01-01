My Queue

Miles Kubheka

Miles Kubheka

Contributor
Founder & Owner: Vuyo's Brand

About Miles Kubheka

Miles Kubheka is a trailblazing public speaker, Vuyopreneur and gastronomist. He is the founder, owner, and believer behind the renowned Vuyo’s brand

More From Miles Kubheka

Want Your Startup To Succeed? You Need Grit.
Perseverance

Want Your Startup To Succeed? You Need Grit.

These are the hallmarks of a successful entrepreneur. Things won't always go your way, but you need to keep on pushing anyway.
3 min read
The Truth About Entrepreneurship
Starting a Business

The Truth About Entrepreneurship

No one said it would be easy, but no one said it would be this difficult either.
4 min read